The Public Services Department Works Authority, in Ras Al Khaimah, announced the start of road maintenance work on the Al Qawasim Corniche towards the roundabout under the Ras Al Khaimah Bridge, and from the roundabout towards the Corniche, as one lane will be closed for maintenance work, and one lane will remain open to traffic in both directions.

The Foundation stated that maintenance work will continue for a period not exceeding three days, starting today, Wednesday.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

