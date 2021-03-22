The Public Works Department of Ras Al Khaimah has announced a partial closure of Al Qawasim Corniche Street towards the roundabout under the Ras Al Khaimah Bridge, and extends to the small roundabout located in the middle of the Corniche, parallel to the roundabout of the ship, to develop rainwater drainage networks that take 60 days in two stages. It starts from today and continues until the 31 of next May.





