France announced the imposition of a partial lockdown, in effect since the beginning of this week, in regions in the country severely affected by the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

The closure includes the port city of Nice in southern France, including the coastal region, and the city of Dunkirk in the north of the country.

And the closure applies only on weekends, when people are allowed to go outside only for an acceptable reason, and the closure does not include supermarkets and pharmacies.

Among the acceptable reasons for going out is exercising or walking within a radius of five kilometers from one’s home or for shopping. Anyone leaving his home must have evidence of the reason for his leaving.

From six in the evening onwards, a curfew is applied in these areas, in addition to the rest of the country. All shops must be closed and no sports or walking are permitted.

The curfew is in effect in France for several weeks, with the exception of going to work or taking a dog tour.

This must be documented in a complete form.

The French Prime Minister Jean Castex had warned yesterday, Thursday, of the Corona virus getting out of control, saying: “The virus is on the increase in France, as is the case in almost all parts of Europe,” indicating the need to do everything possible to stop a third national lockdown.

For the first time since November, more than 30,000 new infections were reported within 24 hours last Wednesday.

Castex said at a weekly press conference in Paris that those infected with the mutated British strain of the deadly virus account for about half of the cases in the country.

“Closure is a tool we have to resort to when we cannot do anything else,” Castex said at the press conference.

He added that the government calls on health authorities to closely monitor the situation in the capital and the provinces, including parts of northern France, as it seeks to avoid a third case nationwide.