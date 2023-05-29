Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/29/2023 – 7:49 am

Share



Passengers using public transport in the capital of São Paulo are being surprised this Monday morning, 29, with the lack of buses in several neighborhoods of the city. According to São Paulo Transporte (SPTrans), the start of operations was delayed in nine of the system’s concessionaires and circulation is gradually being normalized.

On social networks, there have been reports since dawn, mainly from those who live in the north and south of the city, although other regions are also being affected by the stoppage.

SPTrans states that it has requested support from the police in the garages and will file a police report so that those involved in the interruption of an essential service to the population are held accountable, in addition to automatically applying the fines for trips not made to the concessionaires.

“SPTrans regrets the delays practiced, without respecting the legal deadline of 72 hours for advance official communication to the population and the managing body of an essential service stoppage and harming the population since 3 am this Monday”, he said in a note.

The other concessionaires in the system, according to SPTrans, have been operating normally since the beginning of the day.

Companies whose fleet started to be normalized:

– Grajaú – South Zone.

– MobiBrasil – South Zone.

– Transppass – West Zone.

– Car Campo Belo – South Zone.

– KBPX – South Zone.

– Metropolis 3 – East Zone.

– Santa Brígida – North Zone.

– Gato Preto – West Zone.

– Sambaíba – North Zone.

Sought after, the Union of bus drivers in the city of São Paulo had not yet manifested itself until the publication of this article. The space remains open for manifestation.























