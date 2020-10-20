Despite complaints about overtime: a number of federal police officers have part-time jobs. The Left Party is amazed at the new numbers.

BERLIN taz | For many officers of the Federal Police, the end of work is far from over: As the answer from the Interior Ministry to a question from MP Martina Renner (left) shows, many of the police officers have a part-time job. Since the beginning of 2019, 6,767 secondary jobs have been approved in the Federal Police. To assess the size: The authority has almost 50,000 employees. Since 2018, when Renner asked for the data, the number of permits has increased by almost 50 percent.

The left-wing MP is surprised at this increase – especially since the Ministry of the Interior over and over again over a lot of overtime reported to the Federal Police and therefore little time would have to be left for secondary activities.

“The high number of secondary jobs seems strange to me, also against the background of the many overtime hours in the Federal Police,” said Renner of the taz. “That raises the question of whether the loud complaint about this overtime is perhaps less about the overburdened officers and more about justifying further job growth.” According to current information from the ministry, the Federal Police have over the years 1.5 million hours of overtime accumulated, but only a fraction of that this year.

The police union sees it differently than Renner. Sven Hüber, who is responsible for the federal police in the union, points to the low pay, especially among young professionals. There have been many new hires recently, especially in metropolitan areas.

High rents as the reason?

“Today, many colleagues are employed in high-price regions where living space and livelihood are already more expensive than in more rural regions. There is no compensation for this, ”said Hüber of the taz. Many federal police officers are therefore dependent on earning additional income in their free time, “which tends to increase the problem of overload”.

The secondary activities that the civil servants carry out are spread across various industries. As the interior ministry announced to the taz, it is about jobs in offices and in the IT sector, in gardening and catering, in the arts and even as a writer.

In recent years, the state police have also repeatedly reported an increase in the number of secondary jobs. In 2017 counted the Berlin police, for example 12 caretakers, 125 extras, 43 salesmen, 19 waiters and 23 taxi drivers in their ranks. In Munich, police officers are currently under suspicion of their salary supplemented by the sale of drugs to have. According to reports, this sideline was not approved.