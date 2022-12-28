So you see, more wind energy on the road is very sustainable. Since 02:30 this morning, there have been no more emissions from passenger cars on the two connecting roads of the A50 towards Arnhem. All thanks to windmills. Or actually windmill. Or actually part of a windmill.

Crazy, of course. Last night a truck lost its load for unknown reasons. The huge part of a windmill blocked the connecting roads. Due to the part and the salvage work, the roads are closed for the time being. Luckily no one was injured.

The huge thing is now on the new transport, but repairs must also be made to, for example, the crash barrier. Rijkswaterstaat expects to be busy with all the work until just before lunch. Fortunately, it is not very busy on the Dutch roads at the moment.