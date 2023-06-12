Road flow in Philadelphia was stopped; fire in a truck caused the collapse

A stretch of the I-95 interstate highway, in Philadelphia, United States, collapsed this Sunday morning (June 11, 2023) after a truck caught fire in the lane below the road. The fire was brought under control, but traffic was stopped in both directions. No injuries were reported and authorities are investigating the cause of the vehicle fire. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said in the twitter which monitors the development of actions carried out on site with other authorities, including the federal government. He asked the population to avoid the affected area and follow the guidance of rescuers. The affected highway is one of the busiest in the US and connects Philadelphia to other locations in the north.