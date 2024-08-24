Even those who had digested the arrival of exclusives such as Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 ended up turning up their noses, given that here the distance between the release dates is really short. Furthermore, this new policy corresponded to the price increase of the Game Pass, with some exclusives that will no longer arrive on the service immediately, at least for subscribers in the cheapest range.

Part of the community of Xbox didn’t take the announcement of the PlayStation 5 version of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle well and Microsoft’s increased push towards cross-platform seen at Gamescom 2024. It’s been in the air for months, if not years, but some just can’t accept it.

Confusion

In a thread on Reddit On the state of Xbox exclusives, fans have expressed their disappointment and questioned their reasons for continuing to own an Xbox.

“Say what you want about Xbox, but the reality is that PlayStation is not putting their first party games on Xbox,” one fan said. “They’re also making these announcements right after raising the price of Game Pass… yet again. I think the Xbox brand is going to be off the radar for the next few years. This makes me sick because I’ve been a huge fan and supporter of the brand since Xbox 360.”

“I bought a PS5 because I wanted to play FF7 Rebirth, FF16, Stellar Blade, Spider-Man 2, HoyoVerse games, etc,” another fan explained. “If they were all on Xbox I wouldn’t have bought a PS5. The exclusives made me buy the console. End of story. If every Xbox game is eventually coming to PlayStation then I don’t need my Xbox anymore. My problem is I’ve been an Xbox fan since the beginning and I want to continue to be, but they’re making it really difficult.”

Unfortunately, Microsoft is creating a lot of confusion among its fans. Proceeding on a case-by-case basis has generated profound uncertainty. on what will remain exclusive and what will not, since Indiana Jones itself was considered exclusive almost until launch. With this announcement, the idea that only years-old games will be coming to PS5 is also gone.