Part of the wall of a three-storey apartment building collapsed in Samara, there are no dead or injured, reported on April 14 press service regional prosecutor’s office.

The incident took place at about 7:30 at Sadovaya street, house 5.

“14 people have been evacuated from the house, five of them are children,” the supervisory authority noted.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region, the three-story house built in 1917 was declared emergency in 2015.

The prosecutor’s office of the Samara district of the city began an investigation into the incident, during which they will assess the actions of officials.

