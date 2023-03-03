The commander of the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Magyar said that he had received an order to leave Artemovsk

The tactical aerial reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) “Magyar Birds” received an order to leave Artemivsk (Bakhmut). about it in his Telegram– the channel was reported by the unit commander with the call sign Magyar.

According to him, the group entered the city 110 days ago and is now heading to a new location. Whether the redeployment is connected with the partial encirclement of the city and the breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense in several areas, the military did not specify.

“Orders are not discussed,” Magyar wrote.

Earlier, the commander of the Birds of the Magyar spoke about the extremely high losses of the Ukrainian troops defending Artemivsk, and suggested that the command leave the city. According to one of his subordinates, the garrison loses a company or two a day, a whole battalion in a week.

“Bakhmut has already become some kind of idol, Bakhmut is a fortress. My vision of the situation is this: it’s not worth it. Gotta prepare positions, roll back, line up the line [фронта] and hope, wait for the ammunition of these damned ones, ”complained the commander.