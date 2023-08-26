Louis de la Fuente, coach of the Spanish senior men’s team, issued a statement this afternoon in which he assured that he censures “unmitigatedly the wrong and inappropriate behavior of the President of the RFEF”, Luis Rubiales, after the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“The events involving Luis Rubiales They did not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in these celebratory acts, and they are not uplifting or appropriate for a person who was representing all of Spanish football.

He himself has publicly recognized the impropriety of his behavior,” he says in a letter signed by the coach of the national team himself.

This Saturday, the resignation of several members of the coaching staff of the team after the scandal was known.

“The signatories express their strongest and most emphatic condemnation of the conduct shown by Luis Rubiales with Jennifer Hermoso,” the statement said.

And he adds: “This part of the Technical Team supports Jennifer Beautiful, endorsing the version offered by it”.

“Several female members of the staff were forced to stand in the front row, exposing their image and trying to make society and players understand that they shared the theses of the RFEF president”

“Montse Tomé, Javier Lerga, Eugenio Gonzalo, Blanca Romero, Carlos Sánchez, Rubén Jiménez, SONIA BERMÚDEZ, Javier Velázquez, Javier Egido, Ander Ruiz and Elena Fernández sign,” the statement said.

