Gladkov said that part of the inhabitants of the shelled Shebekino was transferred to Stary Oskol

Part of the residents of the city of Shebekina in the Belgorod region, fired upon by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was transported to the nearby city of Stary Oskol. About it informed Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov on the page in VKontakte.

“Those residents who agreed to leave have been temporarily resettled. Today they are located at the Stary Oskol base. With them is one deputy head of Shebekin. Today I will try to stop by to see how they settled down,” the head of the region said.

Gladkov also shared that the entrance to the city was temporarily blocked. In addition, house-to-house walks were carried out in areas that are potentially hazardous areas.

On October 22, the city came under fire from the Ukrainian military. Minister of Health of the region Andrei Ikonnikov said that the number of victims reached 14 people. Two civilians – a man and a fourteen-year-old child – were killed.

Later, the governor shared footage of the installation in the field of protective structures. Judging by the pictures, concrete anti-tank gouges are being installed along the line.