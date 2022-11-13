Videos shared on social media show fans screaming “Lula thief, your place is in prison”

Part of the public that watched the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix this Sunday (Nov. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Videos shared on social media show the audience screaming “Squid thief, your place is in prison”. The demonstrations began after the performance of the National Anthem, interpreted by the singer Iza, accompanied by the symphony orchestra of Higienópolis.

Watch the videos of the crowd criticizing Lula (1min2s):

Inside the track, the race was won by British driver George Russell, from Mercedes, followed by his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, and Sérgio Perez, from Red Bull. The 2022 Formula 1 season title has already been secured by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.