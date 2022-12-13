Head of public security for the DF said he is working to identify those responsible for violent acts in Brasília

The Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Júlio Danilo, said that part of those responsible for the violent acts in Brasília on the night of Monday (12.Dec.2022) were camped in front of the Army HQ in the protests against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Some of these protesters, we cannot guarantee that they are all there, because some may even live in the city, but some were actually at the HQ, in the camp, they participated in these acts. Whoever is identified there will be held accountable.”declared the secretary.

The head of public security gave an interview to journalists on Monday night (Dec.12, 2022) alongside the future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, and the next director general of the PF (Federal Police), Andrei Rodrigues.

The secretary stated that the maintenance of the protesters’ camp in front of the Army headquarters, in Brasília, will be “reassessed”🇧🇷 In this case, however, the Federal District government has limited power. It is a military area. Who decides on the location is the Army.

“This camp is located in a military area, under military jurisdiction, and any act of intervention must be carried out in coordination with the armed forces, in this case the command of the army”he declared.

Júlio Danilo said there were images and other means of identifying those responsible for the acts. According to him, there will be accountability. “It will not be accepted that acts of vandalism continue in the city”he declared.

He said, however, that he did not know if anyone had been arrested over the actions. He also said that he does not think there has been a failure in Brasília’s security. “It was promptly repressed, order was re-established”he declared.

“We don’t often experience this type of act and we will not tolerate it. From now on, we have images, footage, we have a way to identify”completed.

According to the Military Fire Department of the Federal District, at least 8 vehicles were totally or partially burned within a radius of 1 km. Three buses were vandalized in the northern hotel sector, one of which was left in front of the PF building. A 67-year-old man was injured during the acts and had to be hospitalized.

Protests in Brasilia

A group of demonstrators who do not accept Lula’s victory over Jair Bolsonaro(PL) vandalized cars in front of the Federal Police building in Brasília and burned buses after a member of the group was arrested – the indigenous Serere Xavante, who presents himself as a cacique. See photos and videos here.

After the turmoil in front of the PF, the demonstrators threatened to go to the hotel where Lula is staying, near the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The building was surrounded by the Military Police of the Federal District. About 50 agents went to protect the hotel. On normal days, there are only one or two vehicles.

The depredations even reached the TV Tower, a traditional tourist spot in Brasília. The tower is in the center of an open area opposite the hotel where the president-elect is staying. The police dispersed the groups with bombs and rubber bullets.

Bus burned by protesters overhangs in a ravine in Brasilia

The disturbances occurred hours after Lula was certified by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The ceremony serves as a certification that the politician has been elected and can take office.