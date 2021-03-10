Many French, but also foreign, web pages have been down this Wednesday after the fire last morning in one of the four data centers of the service provider OVHcloud in Strasbourg, one of the most important in Europe. Throughout the morning, entities such as the Strasbourg airport, the French platform for commerce in bitocins Coinhouse, the Parisian museum of the Center Pompidou or the Créteil handball club in the suburbs of Paris suffered interruptions in the access to their pages or the use of emails. The public data access platform data.gouv.fr it was also temporarily inaccessible. Downtown Strasbourg was home to 29,000 servers, according to OVHcloud. At the moment the cause of the fire is unknown.

In a statement, the company said it was “relieved that there was no need to regret the injuries” and presented its “most sincere apologies” to the affected customers, promising to implement solutions to alleviate the problems. Asked the company about a possible permanent loss of data, it replied that it could not respond immediately. According to OVHcloud founder Octave Klaba, three of the buildings that house the servers “SBG1, SBG3 and SBG4 will not restart today” and the fourth, “SBG2”, was “destroyed” by the flames, as well as a part of ” SBG1 “.

OVHCloud was created in 1999 under the name OVH by Klaba, a young Frenchman of Polish origin who came to France as a teenager. The company began hosting sites on the Internet, before launching into cloud services during the 2010s. It is one of the great assets to forge a European cloud against the US and Chinese giants of this sector, which has become strategic for the digital economy. The last published turnover dates from 2019 (600 million euros). The group has 2,450 employees, half of them in France, and operates 32 data centers around the world.

In a message on his Twitter account, Klaba has assured that the company plans to restart the SBG1, SBG4 servers and the network on Monday March 15 and the SBG3 on Friday 19. “We have stock of new servers, pcc, pci ready to be delivered to all impacted customers. Of course free. We will add 10K servers in the next 3-4 weeks ”, he added.

Update 4pm

We plan to restart SBG1 + SBG4 + the network by Monday March, 15 and SBG3 by Friday March, 19. In RBX + GRA we have the stock of new servers, pcc, pci ready to be delivered for all the impacted customers. Of course for free. We will add 10K servers in the next 3-4 weeks. – Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) March 10, 2021

