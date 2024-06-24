Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood It is the most recent installment in the series of Mario and Luigi, and will be released in the fall on Nintendo Switch. With the reveal of the game at the Nintendo Direct came the questions and one of them was who is working on it.

According to Nintendo, it is developed by creatives from this same series. That is what a representative of the company recently told the media, although he did not specify who is part of the team behind this title.

This Nintendo member commented ‘some of the original developers who worked on the franchise are involved in the development of Mario & Luigi: Brothership’.

To the above, he added ‘for more information about them stay tuned to the game’s credits at the time of release’. For a long time the company has not shared information about who makes its titles and it is something that is being repeated with Mario and Luigi.

The question about who develops this game is completely valid, since AlphaDream, the studio behind all the installments of Mario and Luigiclosed its doors in 2019 after filing for bankruptcy.

It is because of the above that one can only speculate about who is developing Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood. Hiroyuki Kubota, development manager at AlphaDream, could be participating in the game.

It is currently part of Monolith Soft, a Nintendo studio. The producer and director of the series Mario and LuigiYoshihiko Maekawa, and who supervised the remake of Super Mario RPG, is still in the company. The same applies to Akira Otani, who was a producer on this series of role-playing titles.

But as the Nintendo representative mentioned before says, the details will come with the credits of Mario & Luigi: Brotherhoodwhich will go on sale on November 7, 2024.

With details from Game File. Apart from Mario and Luigi We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.