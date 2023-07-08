Governor Vorobyov: part of the settlements was left without electricity after a downpour

Part of the settlements in the Moscow region were left without electricity after a heavy downpour. This was written by the governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov in his Telegram-channel.

On Friday, July 7, a thunderstorm, rain, hail and wind began in the region. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the situation will continue until 12:00 on July 8.

Earlier, a neurologist, professor at Sechenov University Alexei Danilov named simple ways to stay alert in the heat. Refraining from iced drinks and exercising will help keep you alert and feeling good in hot weather. Also, to improve concentration, the doctor suggested applying an ice cube to the back of the head.