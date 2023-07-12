Few cases exist in the world of soccer like that of Rogelio Funes Mori with the Rayados del Monterrey. The player is not only the top scorer in the club’s history, but has also won practically everything defending the albiazul cause: Copa MX, Liga and CONCACAF.
“He doesn’t appear in finals,” say some. But the log is very clear:
The final of the 2019 Opening tournament was all his. He scored in the first leg when the game seemed doomed to a tie, with a Chilean with which the fans of the America they still dream. In the second leg he tied the overall score and thanks to that Monterrey was crowned champion at the Azteca stadium, after beating the ‘Aguilas’ in a penalty shootout.
In CONCACAF he scored again in the final against the Azulcremas, and Rayados returned to the Olympic lap. However, many Rayados fans continue not to give him his fair value because they consider the guy to be ‘cold’.
Cold, but he took his career forward after being relegated with River Plate and enduring ridicule of all kinds. Cold, but made it to Europe. Many with higher quality, egg and nest didn’t even try. Cold, but courageous enough to never give up and always fight her.
What goes wrong? If Rogelio Funes Mori put in a quarter more than he puts in with Rayados, what makes you think that he would continue playing in Liga MX? Most likely, the ‘Twin’ will end up leaving the team and little by little his career will fade away, something normal for a man his age.
And when that happens, when Rayados has a forward but with a worse average, or an enganche sells shirts but with sterile dribbling, they will remember Rogelio, and then they will value him. Time will put Rogelio Funes Mori in his place.
And striped? You may regret it.
