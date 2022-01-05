SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian soybean harvest 21/22 should reach 141.5 million tons, estimated this Wednesday by Refinitiv, with a 2% drop compared to the previous projection, but maintaining the expectation of a record for the production, with the performance of the other States compensating part of the losses due to the drought in the South region.

According to the survey, an important part of Brazil saw more favorable weather conditions in the last two weeks of December, which helped to replenish soil moisture reserves in important producers, such as Mato Grosso.

“Large producing areas in the Midwest (for example, Mato Grosso and Goiás) and in the Northeast (for example, Bahia and Piauí) received between 50 and 150 millimeters of rain above the average”, stated an analyst at Refinitiv Dong Soon Choi.

On the other hand, the persistent drought and heat observed at the beginning of the season continued in many parts of the southern producing regions, mainly in Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, and in the Southeast, such as São Paulo.

“Soil moisture levels in these regions remain below the five-year average, despite recent beneficial sparse rains, especially near the Southeast.”

Refinitiv said this is a concern for the continued development of the soy crop, which is entering its main growth period, as combined loss-making regions can account for up to 30% of Brazil’s total soy production.

Temperatures in these southern growing regions have also been consistently above normal and are expected to stay above average for at least next week, raising concerns, the analyst projected.

This Wednesday, the federation of cooperatives in Rio Grande do Sul (FecoAgro/RS) estimated losses of 24% for the soybean crop in Rio Grande do Sul, due to the drought.

At the turn of the year, the Department of Rural Economy (Deral) carried out an emergency survey of losses due to drought, pointing to a reduction of more than 5 million tons in the projection for the soybean crop in Paraná, to 13.1 million tons.

In a more pessimistic perspective, StoneX consultancy this week failed to estimate a record for the Brazilian oilseed crop, due to losses in the southern region.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

