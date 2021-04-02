The El Mago de Oro administration, located in the Dos Mares shopping center, in San Javier, distributed the graceful number, 70979, which is endowed with 30,000 euros to the tenth

Lottery administration The Golden Wizard, located in the Dos Mares shopping center, in San Javier, distributed this Thursday, April 1, the first prize of the National Lottery. The graceful number is 70979 and is endowed with 30,000 euros to the tenth. According to David Díaz, a worker at the establishment, the number of people awarded is still unknown, since as it is a public holiday, the Delegation has not yet notified how many tickets were issued at the premises. It is possible that more than one neighbor of the municipality, or even of the Region that has approached these days, has started the month of April with a good ‘pinch’.