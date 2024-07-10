There is a perception that the authority’s budgetary independence is not necessarily an impasse; article by directors encourages discussion

With PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 65 under discussion in the Senate, part of the federal government’s economic team is internally debating the broad autonomy of the Central Bank. The proposal advocates that the monetary authority’s budget be independent of the federal government’s accounts.

However, there is a perception that the president’s strong views Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and its allies are holding discussions on the topic within the Executive branch, according to the Poder360.

Public discussions on the topic are often handled within the scope of the Federal Budget, because of the idea of ​​decoupling. The team responsible for this matter follows the discussions regarding the broad autonomy of the monetary authority. The budget issue is not necessarily seen as a problem.

The reservation of the economic team, especially the Ministry of Finance, in relation to the Central Bank would be the lack of dialogue between the BC and the government. As showed O Poder360there is a discomfort in the ministry led by Fernando Haddad with actions taken by the monetary authority without prior conversation.

This perception is seen in public speeches by Lula’s ministers. In March, Simone Tebet (Planning and Budget) said she was against thinking about autonomy through a PEC. According to her, it would not be a determination of the National Congress to define the topic.

Questioned on the afternoon of this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024) about the defense of the broad autonomy of the Central Bank by 5 of the 9 members of the authority’s board, Minister Haddad said he could not comment on the matter.

The project is on this week’s agenda for the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee, but the Poder360 found that there was a high chance that the vote would be postponed. The president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that he does not intend to schedule the PEC immediately when it reaches the plenary.

FINANCIAL AUTONOMY

In published article this Tuesday (9.jul) by Poder360the directors of the BC Ailton Aquino (Oversight), Diogo Guillen (Economic policy), Octavio Damaso(Regulation) and Renato Gomes (Financial System Organization and Resolution) state that the PEC will align the BC with international best practices.

In addition to the 4 directors, the institution’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, has defended on several occasions the expansion of the autonomy of the monetary authority of the Executive Branch.

The Central Bank gained operational autonomy in February 2021, which established a 4-year term of office for the 9 members of Copom (Monetary Policy Committee). The measure allows the decision on the interest rate level with greater independence from the Executive Branch.

Those in favor of PEC 65 argue that it is also necessary to grant financial and budgetary independence to the monetary authority. A survey by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) showed that, of 87 central banks, 64 believe that having their own budget is the main metric for measuring autonomy.

Furthermore, 90% of central banks with operational autonomy also have budgetary and financial autonomy.

According to the article signed by the 4 directors of the BC, the proposal ensures adequate resources to maintain the excellence of its deliveries to society and the expansion of “its successful financial system innovation agenda”.

They argued that, if approved, PEC 65 will align the Brazilian Central Bank with best international practices.

“The institutional strengthening of the BC, a pillar of credibility, will contribute to ensuring that the preservation of the currency’s purchasing power is achieved through a monetary policy guided by the most demanding technical criteria, thus minimizing costs for economic activity”the article said.

The directors said that the BC has implemented a “revolutionary“innovation agenda, with enormous benefits for society. They mentioned Pix, which, according to them, promoted the banking inclusion of more than 70 million Brazilians.

The article said that the PEC does not change the powers of the CMN (National Monetary Council) in defining the inflation target and the guidelines for monetary, credit and exchange rate policies.

“This autonomy is part of a long-term agenda to improve the institution, pursuing reasons of State that overcome ideologies and bring unequivocal benefits to the country. Therefore, it is essential that we take this important step towards the budgetary and financial autonomy of the Central Bank, so that the institution can further expand its capacity to serve Brazil well.”said the directors.

PEC 65 OF 2023

The proposal being processed in the Senate establishes that the Central Bank is an institution of a special nature with technical, operational, administrative, budgetary and financial autonomy and that it would be classified as “public company that carries out state activities”.

The Central Bank’s annual operating and investment budget would be approved by the relevant thematic committee of the Federal Senate, in this case the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee).

If approved, financial autonomy would allow the Central Bank to use its own revenue from its assets to cover its personnel expenses, general expenses and other investments. Budgetary autonomy would allow the Central Bank to prepare, approve and execute its own budget separately and independently from the government.

BC employees and directors say that the institution has budgetary constraints and that the PEC would help improve the staff. BC President Roberto Campos Neto has already said that the aging of the staff means that a senior person has to do the work of a junior person due to a lack of staff.

The Central Bank has not held any new public exams since 2013. The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services has authorized the holding of an exam, which is scheduled to take place in August of this year. The expectation is that there will be 100 vacancies, 50 for information technology activities and 50 for activities related to other areas of the Central Bank.