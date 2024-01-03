At the Stuwweg in Maastricht is Wednesday part of a dike washed away, report the fire brigade and Rijkswaterstaat. The water is flowing more rapidly into the Maas, causing problems for some houseboats moored between the Zuid Willemsvaart and the Maas. The fire brigade and police are present to assist with the evacuation of the residents of them.

According to Rijkswaterstaat, this concerns the spillway at Bosscherveld that has partly become loose and washed away. This is a lowered section in the dike over which water can flow during high water levels. There are about fifteen houseboats on the spillway.

The water in the Maas is rising exceptionally fast this Wednesday and is expected to reach peak levels on Thursday the peak near Maastricht. According to the Limburg Water Board, the Meuse receives a lot of rainwater from France and the Ardennes.