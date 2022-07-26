A survey released this Monday, 25th, by the Center for Security and Citizenship Studies (CESeC) harshly criticizes the therapeutic communities (TCs) – entities that receive drug addicts for treatment – ​​in the State of Rio de Janeiro. According to the study, many of these groups, financed with public money, reproduce the logic of asylums, which is contrary to the Psychiatric Reform.

Based on abstinence, social isolation and religious routine, these institutions are mostly managed by religious leaders, especially evangelicals. The study also points out that, in some cases, there is resistance to the action of professionals with alternative views.

“What we observe is that, despite (the TCs) having the certificates required by law, many irregularities remain”, says Paula Napolião, coordinator of the research. “This is the case of TCs that welcome (users) outside the permitted age group or reproduce gender violence, for example. The changes that took place in the TCs eligible for funding were few and far between. The heart of the work of these institutions remains the moral reform of the individual through religion.”

The research points out what the therapeutic communities in Rio are and how they are able to receive resources from the government. It also shows how the administrators of these entities respond to legal requirements to obtain certifications and apply for public notices to receive funds.

By law, in order to function, a therapeutic community needs certificates from the Municipal Anti-Drug Council and Health Surveillance. But the study shows that, instead of inspecting the TCs, public institutions have become partners with these entities.

Historic

Therapeutic communities have existed in Brazil since the 1970s. They have grown significantly since the 1990s. They have no ties to the Unified Health System or the Unified Social Assistance System. They are a frequent target of complaints of human rights violations.

In 2011, since the launch of the federal program “Crack, it’s possible to win”, during the presidency of Dilma Rousseff, the government started to finance places in therapeutic communities for “people with disorders resulting from the use of psychoactive substances”.

But it was in 2019, under the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, that they achieved the biggest investment since their creation. R$ 560 million were transferred via federal, state and municipal governments.

At the beginning of 2018, the federal government financed 2,900 jobs. In December 2021 that number jumped to 10,657. The goal for 2022 was to reach 24,320 vacancies. In the city of Rio, more than BRL 3 million were allocated to finance 450 vacancies in therapeutic communities from 2019 to 2021.

The study mapped the existing therapeutic communities in the State of Rio. 109 units were identified in 16 municipalities. There are 38 in the capital. 24 directors of TCs and three employees of regulatory and supervisory bodies were interviewed. The servers are linked to the Health Surveillance of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, to the Subsecretariat for the Prevention of Chemical Dependence of the State of Rio and to the Coordination of Care and Drug Prevention of the municipality of Rio.

All public notices issued by the City of Rio to finance vacancies in Therapeutic Communities were also mapped. During three months, visits were made to nine therapeutic communities in the city of Rio. One is a Catholic of charismatic affiliation, and the other, evangelical, of different denominations. Four of them are managed directly by pastors.

Isolation

Mostly located in hard-to-reach places, the TCs replicate the asylum logic of isolation, the study points out. In these spaces, psychoactive substances are seen as a great “evil”. It must be exterminated through abstinence, not only from drugs, but from sex and other “worldly” pleasures.

Treatment in the TCs is defined as “submission” by one of the interviewed techniques. This is contrary to the psychiatric reform and the Policy of Comprehensive Care for Users of Alcohol and Other Drugs, in force since 2003.

The study shows that some technicians responsible for the TCs are opposed to the monitoring of users by psychologists from the Psychosocial Care Centers for Alcohol and Other Drugs (CAPSad).

The purpose of this action would be to avoid contact with alternative views to abstinence. Unlike Therapeutic Communities, CAPSad are part of the Unified Health System (SUS). They’ve been in a state of disrepair for years. due to lack of public investment, says the survey.

The centers emerged with a multiple approach. She does not prioritize isolation and abstinence, but sociability and harm reduction.

Religion

Most therapeutic communities are Christian. A survey by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) on the profiles of TCs in Brazil showed that 40% are Pentecostal-oriented; 27% are Catholic. There are still 7% mission evangelicals (Lutheran, Presbyterian, Congregational, Baptist, Methodist or Adventist).

“Although TC managers characterize the work done in these spaces as ‘development of spirituality’, what is seen in practice is the imposition of the Christian faith”, says researcher Giulia Castro.

“The success of the ‘treatment’ proposed in the TCs depends on adherence to a routine of participation in religious ceremonies. This is unacceptable, because public policy needs to be secular and problematic drug use needs to be seen as a public health issue”.

Other side

In a note released this Monday afternoon, the 25th, the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro stated that “there is no form of contracting with therapeutic communities”. According to the folder, planning to take care of people who have suffering caused by drug use is the “expansion of the psychosocial care network, notably the Street Clinic teams, psychosocial care centers for alcohol and other drugs (CAPSad III) and Units (UAA), respecting the principles of care in freedom and support for people in situations of psychosocial vulnerability”.

On Monday afternoon, the report also consulted the State Health Department, which only at 5:52 pm reported that the policy for therapeutic communities is not under its purview, but under the management of the State Department of Social Development and Human Rights. Only consulted thereafter, the folder had not expressed itself until the publication of this report.

Also consulted by Estadãothe Ministry of Health and the Federation of Therapeutic Communities of the State of Rio de Janeiro had not commented until the publication of this report.