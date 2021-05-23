Some of the Azerbaijani servicemen left the territory of Armenia and returned to their original positions. On Sunday, May 23, reports Interfax with reference to the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of May 23 is relatively stable, no incidents have been recorded,” the ministry said.

According to Yerevan, the units of the country’s Armed Forces are in control of the situation, the Azerbaijani military remaining on the territory of Armenia are blocked. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense denied information about one thousand Azerbaijani servicemen on the territory of the Black Lake in Armenia.

In early May, Armenia announced the attempts of the Azerbaijani military to move into the territory of the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions under the pretext of “clarifying the borders.” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appealed to the chairman of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) within the framework of the second article of the treaty, which states that in the event of a threat to the security of one CSTO country, the mechanism of joint consultations of the parties to the treaty is immediately put into operation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the appeal of the Armenian authorities to the CSTO unjustified. According to him, no clashes have been recorded at the border in recent days, and the Azerbaijani military acted within the framework of clarifying the border. “The Armenian side is reacting inadequately to this process,” the press service of Aliyev said.