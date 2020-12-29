The regions of Western Siberia on New Year’s holidays will be covered by the second wave of abnormal frosts – the air temperature will drop to minus 42 degrees, said Anna Lapchik, head of the Hydrometeorological Center of the West Siberian Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring. Her words lead TASS on Tuesday, December 29th.

She said that the first wave of “Arctic cold” in Western Siberia occurred at the end of December, when the air temperature dropped to minus 49 in some regions. In those days, temperature records were broken, which lasted 50-100 years, Lapchik noted.

“The next, second wave of cold, longer and will be observed in the first ten days of January,” warned the forecaster. She noted that frosty weather will be set at 8-10 degrees below normal in the first ten days of January. The temperature will be about minus 30-35 degrees, in some places – minus 42.

Previously, scientists have found that the cooling and the upcoming abnormally cold winters in Siberia and European Russia in December and January were caused by a reduction in the area of ​​Arctic sea ice in October. The publication says that the ice factor does not affect the weather in February and March. This is due to the alignment of thermal contrasts in the surface layer and an increase in the ice area in the second half of winter.