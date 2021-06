Part of residential building collapses on Surfside Beach, Florida

Part of a residential building collapsed in Miami on Thursday| Photo: Playback/Twitter/Miami Beach Police

More than 80 emergency units were mobilized to respond to a partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside Beach, Florida, in the early hours of Thursday (24). Authorities have not yet reported the number of victims, and it is also unclear how many people were in the building, built in 1981, at the time it collapsed. Rescue work is still ongoing. Local media reported that at least eight people were hospitalized and a boy was rescued from the rubble. More Informations soon.