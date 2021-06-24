More than 80 emergency units were mobilized to respond to a partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside Beach, Florida, in the early hours of Thursday (24). Authorities confirmed that at least one person died and ten were injured, including a boy who was pulled from the rubble.

Authorities have yet to say how many people were in the building, built in 1981, at the time it collapsed, but a firefighter told local media that of the 130 apartments, 55 were affected. Miami Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman said 51 people were missing.

Rescue work is still ongoing and there is no information on what could have caused the collapse. Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said earlier this morning that there are fears the rest of the building could collapse. More Informations soon.