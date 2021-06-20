Radio Oost can still be heard via 97.9 MHz in Deventer, 95.6 in Salland and 89.4 in Twente, just like via cable and DAB. According to RTV Oost, work is underway to resolve the outage.

At the moment, an area of ​​heavy rain and thunderstorms over the center of the country is moving towards the north of the country. These showers can locally be accompanied by wind gusts of 60-65 kilometers per hour, hail and a lot of rain (20-30 millimeters in an hour). The KNMI has issued a yellow code for the center and north of the country. As the showers move northeast, they gradually become less intense.

At the end of Saturday evening and at the beginning of the night on Sunday, the same weather warning also applied to Zeeland, Limburg and North Brabant. It will be mostly dry from the south for the next few hours.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...