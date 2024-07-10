Home page politics

From: Wolfgang Hauskrecht

France has prevented a victory for the right. But what happens now? Political scientist Stefan Seidendorf on the victory of the left and what follows from it.

Munich – France was already seen turning to the right – but the winners of the parliamentary elections come from the left. Will the result give President Emmanuel Macron Right? And what does it mean for the future of France and Europe? Stefan Seidendorf, deputy director of the German-French Institute in Ludwigsburg, provides answers.

Mr Seidendorf, contrary to expectations, the extreme right-wing Rassemblement National did not win the election. So did President Macron do everything right with the surprise new elections?

Macron will portray it that way, but in the end it was a pure game of poker that could have backfired. Everyone was shocked at how close Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National came to a majority to form a government. The victory of the left-wing alliance is certainly the better outcome – but the next few weeks will be a cliffhanger.

French election – Macron avoids a vote of no confidence with early election

What calculation did Macron follow with his poker?

It was probably going to lead to a dissolution of parliament in the autumn anyway. Macron’s government would have been faced with a vote of no confidence given the difficulty of getting a new budget through parliament. The president got ahead of that. At least that part of the calculation worked.

The alliance against the right, the Republican Front, has held. Is that the good news of this election?

The good news is that voters used their vote responsibly, despite the tactics used by Macron and his people. In the first round, they took a strong stance against the supposedly left-wing extremists, only to call for a left-wing vote against the Rassemblement in the second round. This did not go down well in the current mood in France, where many are fed up with political games.

Left wins in France – Alliance also accommodates left-wing populists

The winner is a left-wing alliance that includes populists like Jean-Luc Mélenchon, but also centrist forces like the Social Democrats. How do you assess this heterogeneous group?

Mélenchon was, in a way, the straw man that everyone had set up. The right-wingers made him into a bogeyman, the others said that he had at least achieved respectable results in two presidential elections, so he couldn’t be that bad. The paradox is that he didn’t even run on Sunday. He stands in the background, like Oskar Lafontaine with the German left.

Mélenchon is a dazzling character who despises Germany and the Hamas trivialized. How dangerous is it?

Like Lafontaine, he actually comes from the left-wing social democrats, was a respectable state secretary under Lionel Jospin and at some point sought the path to populism. Mélenchon is certainly associated with many difficult positions, for example with regard to Germany and in particular the Merkel government. But his role is no longer as important.

No? He wants to rule…

Mélenchon will not become prime minister. Within the alliance, the Social Democrats in particular did well, so the other parties have emancipated themselves somewhat from him. I think it has become clear that between Macron’s position and the far left, there is still a social democratic, pro-European position that is gaining approval. Nevertheless, the German side would be well advised to take a close look at the result so as not to end up being confronted with anti-German positions.

Formation of government in France could become a deadlock

Neither camp has an absolute majority in parliament. What does that mean for the formation of a government?

The president can appoint the prime minister, who then proposes a government. This does not initially require a majority in parliament – but of course majorities must be found to get laws through. Macron must present a compromise candidate, who is to be found on the left. This person will of course negotiate concessions on the substance. The problem with the French system is that agreements and alliances are made before the election. Negotiating a coalition after the election, as in Germany, is unusual.

You spoke earlier of a stalemate….

It will be important that the actors first and foremost acknowledge the realities. Macron must admit that he lost the election. The left must acknowledge that they are far from a government majority. Then they will have to come together, and that will not be easy. In terms of content, it would help if everyone came down from the palm trees they have climbed. Think of the pension reform, which the left has exaggerated. But Macron has also made it easy for them.

These elections were also anti-Macron elections. Will the president be very weakened in the future?

He must find a new role. In the French system, power actually lies with parliament, but since Nicolas Sarkozy, French presidents have tended to be super prime ministers and take over the government business themselves. Macron must now go back to what the constitution says: he sets the course and governs in consultation with the prime minister. Macron will have to learn that.

What the French election means for Germany and Europe

What does this mean for Berlin? Does the Chancellor now have to lead Europe?

One person leads and the others follow – that’s not how Europe works. It’s about a good compromise, which in the past was often the driving force behind the Franco-German approach. It worked so well because the two countries have such different positions that a compromise between them is potentially a compromise for the whole of Europe. Re-embracing this connection is now even more important than in the past.

Marine Le Pen believes the change of power has only been postponed…

For Macron, it is now a matter of making constructive politics with the left that really reflects the priorities of the French. Many feel that their concerns do not exist politically. The division is strong, the France of the metropolises is different from that of the countryside. A lot is at stake, a reinvention of the republican model. The French do not want an extremely neoliberal system with its injustices. But what instead? The answer could lead to the shrinking of the right, or to a far-right president.