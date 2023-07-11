Home page politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd from left) speaks to cabinet members in the Knesset in Jerusalem. © Maya Alleruzzo/AP/dpa

If the controversial law is approved, critics fear increasing corruption. Netanyahu’s government has been actively promoting the project for months – and people are taking to the streets against it.

Tel Aviv – Despite massive protests, Israel’s parliament has approved a bill in the first reading as part of the controversial judicial reform. After hours of debate, 64 out of 120 MPs voted in favor of a law intended to restrict the Supreme Court’s scope for action. 56 voted against. Two more readings are needed before the change comes into effect.

The draft law stipulates that the Supreme Court should no longer be able to assess a decision by the government or individual ministers as “inappropriate”. Critics fear that this could encourage corruption and thus also the arbitrary filling of high-ranking positions. The law is expected to take effect by the end of the month. Until then, changes would still be possible.

The organizers of the protests in the country, which have been going on for months, last week announced a “Day of Disruption” in response. Demonstrations against the government’s plan at intersections and several central streets are planned from the early hours of the morning. Drivers are asked to drive particularly slowly “to set a sign,” said a spokesman. During the day, rallies are to take place in numerous places, including from 3:00 p.m. (CEST) at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

For more than six months, the government’s comprehensive plan has divided large sections of Israeli society. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition wants to use the plans to specifically weaken the Supreme Court. She accuses him of excessive interference in political decisions. Critics see the separation of powers in danger and warn that Israel could turn into a dictatorship. The government denies that. dpa