Beijing Tianping Technology Company announced on Sunday that the first stage of its Tianlong-3 multi-stage rocket, which it is currently developing, separated from the launch pad during testing due to a defect in the structural design.
The company, also known as Space Pioneer, added that the first stage of the rocket landed in the Gongji area of central China.
The company said in a statement that there were no reports of casualties after the initial investigation.
