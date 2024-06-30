Beijing Tianping Technology Company announced on Sunday that the first stage of its Tianlong-3 multi-stage rocket, which it is currently developing, separated from the launch pad during testing due to a defect in the structural design.

The company, also known as Space Pioneer, added that the first stage of the rocket landed in the Gongji area of ​​central China.

The company said in a statement that there were no reports of casualties after the initial investigation.