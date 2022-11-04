China has once again created a global alarm after uncontrollably dropping part of a rocket from its ambitious space program, the Long March-5B Y4, which put the last phase of its space station into orbit. The rocket module weighs 20 tons, although friction against the atmosphere tends to disintegrate much of this space debris on its way back to Earth. This is the third time in two years that the Chinese space authorities have generated this global danger, which NASA has described on other occasions as irresponsible. The chaotic orbit of space debris in which China disposes of this module makes it very difficult to calculate when and where it will fall specifically, although its entry trajectory is known, which includes Spain.

The risk of pieces of space junk falling into the airspace has forced, as a precaution, to paralyze the activity in different Spanish airports. Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Ibiza and Reus have stopped operating, as reported by Civil Protection, although there are also delays in Barajas.

Chinese module reentry trajectory according to EUSST.

The latest calculations The European body in charge of space surveillance warned that the 20-ton module, launched on October 31 from Tiangong, would pass over the Iberian Peninsula once, which made it a possible point of impact. Those estimates (made at 7:30 a.m. Spanish peninsular time) expected the crash against the atmosphere, at about 80 kilometers high, for 9:50 a.m., but with a one-hour margin of error. The company Aerospace Corporationalso placed the re-entry over Spain on Friday morning, around 12:20 p.m., but other independent calculations they postpone it until 2:00 p.m.

The Chinese space program deliberately lets one stage of its Long March rockets fall uncontrollably to Earth every time they are used. As almost always in these cases, it is most likely that the remains disintegrate in the friction against the atmosphere and the part that survives falls into the oceans. But all the calculations also include that brief passage through southern Europe and the Arabian Peninsula.

The last time China caused this planetary scare was on July 30 of this year, when much of this space junk disintegrated over Southeast Asia. In May 2021, these remains of the rocket also put the Iberian Peninsula at risk, although it finally fell into the Indian Ocean, near India and Sri Lanka. NASA responded with a highly critical statement: “It is clear that China is not meeting responsible standards with respect to its space debris.”

They also fall on the moon

When these situations occur, a sweep is made with three radars, after the estimated time of fall, to certify that the object in question is no longer orbiting. The US has an infrared satellite to capture the enormous energy generated by scrap when it hits the atmosphere and thus certify the point of entry. It is probable that it will not be possible to know where the last remains have fallen. In July, the entry point was known due to the flash it caused at night, captured by private citizens with their cell phones. In 2021, it was simply assumed that what survived the rocket in the atmosphere fell in the Indian Ocean, after official confirmation from China, and information provided by the 18th Squadron of Space Defense of the US Army

The chaotic orbits in which China leaves its rockets after launches do not only affect Earth. In March of this year, a block of space junk hit the Moon: it was the remains of another Chinese rocket that was left adrift. One more episode that puts on the table the need to regulate the garbage generated by the new space race.

