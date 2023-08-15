And so – one would finally say – here we are. A few days and the championship will return, with its load of promises, illusions, hopes. With new players, signings, and the strong curiosity to see them at work and find out how the teams have changed. Yes, there is a common thread – that of great changes – which seems to unite everyone to a certain extent, with the exception of only one competitor – and we’ll find out which one – which has remained practically unchanged. With a theoretical advantage, therefore, to be exploited. Because if innovations are naturally important, and in some cases allow us to hope for growth and improvements, stability is still a great value.