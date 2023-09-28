If you suffer from sleep apnea, there is a good chance that you have a Philips ventilator next to your bed. For years, this device earned the company a lot of money, while it was already known internally that something was seriously wrong with this DreamStation. Jet Schouten, together with Merijn Rengers, conducted a year’s worth of research and explains how Philips knowingly kept the device on the market.
Also read: Philips has concealed thousands of complaints about apnea devices since 2010
- Guest:
- Jet Schouten
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Editorial:
- Anna Korterink
- Edit:
- Yeppe van Kesteren
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Image:
- Daniel Niessen
