Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maxim Parshin on June 4 spoke at the Izvestia MIC studio at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) about whether progress has been seen to date from the implementation of the first package of measures to support the IT industry.

He noted that the first package of measures, which was called the “tax maneuver”, entered into force on January 1, and already now there is certain data on who was able to take advantage of this privilege and how it is assessed.

“We see that it is true that companies in the IT industry, IT developers are actively using the benefits and there are certain effects. And the benefits are very serious, I just remind you that since January 1, we have reduced income tax rates, ”Parshin said.

He also recalled that the amount of digital contributions to the payroll is now 7.6%, while the average rate is usually 30%.

“Considering that labor costs and wages are the main development costs incurred by IT specialists in product development, then of course this is a very serious economy that the company invests in creating new domestic solutions,” the deputy minister added.

Answering the question of a journalist about whether there is now a return of IT-minds in the country in connection with this decision of the state, Parshin said that so far not so much time has passed to feel some kind of visible effect.

“We are actively communicating with those entrepreneurs who at different times left and settled in other countries that are more attractive for IT specialists, such as Cyprus, Ireland,” Parshin shared, adding that they are now watching with great interest the ongoing innovations that have arisen in the tax legislation of the Russian Federation.

According to the Deputy Minister, Russia is currently one of the most attractive jurisdictions in terms of taxes for IT companies, due to the fact that specialists who previously left the country are now thinking about returning back.

At the end of July last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on tax maneuver in the IT sphere. The first, already operating package of support measures included mainly tax incentives, including a reduction for IT companies in social contributions, income tax and zeroing the VAT rate. This included supporting the demand for Russian IT solutions and subsidizing new developments.

The president proposed the idea of ​​a tax maneuver in the IT industry on June 23 during his address to the nation.