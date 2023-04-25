The parrotsin some parts of the world, they are among the most popular petsan example is the United States with over 20.6 million pet parrots kept in households across the country.

These birds are very intelligent with complex social, cognitive and emotional needs, and in the wild most parrot species are usually found in large flocks, but captive birds often live alone and therefore may lose socialization with other birds.

Now, a study published in Proceedings of the 2023 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systemshas organized video calls between parrots allowing them to make friends and meet their social needs.

The first experiment of its kind was conducted over three months and involved 18 birds of various parrot speciesincluding African gray parrots, cockatiels and macaws.

According to the researchers, it is the first study to offer animals the means to contact other animals whenever they want. It started with a first “meet and greet” phase so that the birds learned a connection between ringing a bell, tapping a picture of another bird on their tablets, and then being connected with the bird of their choice via a video call.

How the study to make video calls between parrots was carried out

The birds were organized into five different groups and during the first stage, each bird met all the other birds in its group twice and received a reward for ringing the bell, but not during the calls themselves. The call ended if the parrots showed disinterest, left space or showed signs of distress, at which point those that did were often released from the study.

In the second phase, the remaining 15 birds were rearranged into six smaller groups, and here they had multiple three-hour sessions where they could choose to make calls to other birds in their group, with a maximum of two calls per three-hour session. After each session, custodians uploaded video recordings and sent a video call diary. At the end of the second stage, each custodian completed a post-study survey and interview.

Interview and survey comments showed that keepers felt the birds enjoyed the experience of making video calls with other birds, and none of the keepers reported a negative experience with their bird. A parrot keeper known as P2 wrote:

“He was engaged because he was looking at the screen, talking to [P1]inviting [P1] to come and play with him. When [P1] came off the screen, asked a [P1] to come back.”.

Some of the keepers have reported on new behaviors of their participating pets, including new flight behaviors, calmer behaviors, and new foraging behaviors. Another bird known as P11 seemed to be getting more confident, as the keeper reported:

“After calls with [P10], began to fly more. I think he understood that flying is acceptable behavior. […] I am very happy with this!”.

Overall, the team found that most birds (78%) it reacted to the presence of another bird on the screen and that the parrots reacted differently depending on which bird was at the other end of the call, also the more calls the parrots received, the more calls they made and the more likely they were to stay engaged during the calls they had initiated.

“We have seen some really encouraging results from the study. The parrots seemed to understand that they were genuinely interacting with other birds on screen and their behavior often mirrored what we would expect from real-life interactions between these types of birds.”

he has declared in a note there Dr. Jennifer Cunha, co-author and co-founder of Parrot Kindergarten, Inc.

“All study participants said they enjoyed the experience and would like to continue using the system with their parrots in the future.”

The team is continuing to work together on developing robust ethical frameworks for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of animals that are not focused on human keepers, with Dr Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas of the University of Glasgow’s School of Computing Science who stated:

“Studies like this will help us understand what that looks like and how we can build better systems in the years to come.”

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!