At just six months old, Dolly he loved to attract the attention of people passing by the Port Elizabeth Oceanarium in South Africa. She used to take a variety of objects such as feathers, stones, seaweed, or fish skins and press them against the glass of the underwater observation chamber. When she was ignored, she would leave and return on three or four successive occasions with different objects. One day, an observer lit a cigarette and released a large cloud of smoke under the watchful eye of the little dolphin. Immediately afterwards, Dolly He swam to his mother, and when he returned, he released a mouthful of milk, producing the same effect as cigarette smoke. From then on, he added this new trick to his repertoire of attention-grabbing techniques.

With this behavior, Dolly he flaunted an impressive imitative capacity, but could we say that he was also creative? Science has not yet reached a consensus on exactly what creativity is, largely because its study can be approached from various disciplines, such as psychology or animal behavior, and each one provides different nuances. Nevertheless, most definitions agree that creativity is a cognitive process that generates new and useful behavior. Thus, we could say that creating a unique piece of art that effectively conveys a feeling is a creative process, but it is also a creative process to use a tool for the first time to solve a problem or invent a fun game.

The list of species that innovate in their behaviors is not short, and includes above all parrots, corvids, primates and cetaceans. Álex was a parrot who was taught the words cherry to order a cherry, banana to order a banana and Manzana to ask for an apple. He started using it right away cherry and banana, but refused to learn Manzana. Instead, it invented the word banerry, which makes sense since the apple is shaped like a cherry but the color of a banana. Likewise, New Caledonian crows are excellent innovators, especially when it comes to using tools, since they frequently make them in nature and in the laboratory, they have shown that they know how to use them to solve new problems.

cultural fashions

One of the most famous cases of innovation in primates is carried out by imo, a female Japanese macaque. In the mid-1960s, on the Japanese island of Koshima, imo It started to wash sweet potatoes in the sea to remove the sand before eating them. This behavior, which had never been observed before, spread through the macaque population on the island and became part of their culture. Other Japanese macaques were observed west of Kyoto using stones to play. In this case, it was also a female named glance the one that had started the activity, and in five years, this custom was already frequent in the rest of the group.

The large number of novel behaviors that have been documented in cetaceans is surprising, a group of animals being much less studied than the previous ones, due to obvious practical difficulties. In 1987, a female killer whale from Puget Sound in North America, put a dead salmon on her head for the first time as a hat. Soon, other individuals in the area began to imitate it until, six weeks later, they gave up the habit. Although the reason why the killer whales carried salmon is really unknown, everything indicates that it was a case of cultural fashion.

Dolphins jump during the spring season in Istanbul, Turkey on May 18, 2020. Anadolu Agency (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Cetaceans stand out in a special way for their innovation in the game, often at the expense of other species. Dusky dolphins in Argentina, after feeding on a school of anchovies, carefully grabbed the legs of unsuspecting gulls and submerged them half a meter before releasing them. With this peculiar and unique game, they never actually caused physical harm to the birds, they just seemed to have fun getting them wet. Another example is that of dolphins harassing sperm whales. Both on the coast and in moving boats, waves are created that dolphins use to surf, but these intelligent cetaceans also take advantage of the waves generated by the giants of the sea. When the sperm whales move too slowly and the waves are not very big, the dolphins swim close to their eyes, thus driving them crazy so that they cause bigger waves to surf.

All of these are striking examples of novel behavior, but they do not necessarily have to be the result of creativity, and may have arisen by chance. Consider the notorious case of the blue tits that learned to open bottles. In England in the 1920s, the custom of distributing milk bottles daily, covered with an aluminum seal, was left at the doors of houses. One day, a blue tit learned to open bottles to drink the milk and this skill spread to reach countries on the continent such as the Netherlands. The first bird to open a bottle may have done so accidentally, perhaps pecking at an insect crawling on the aluminum lid. If we do not know the way in which a new behavior has been generated, we do not know the cognitive process behind it and, therefore, we cannot properly speak of creativity. For this reason, those who study the behavior of animals in the wild tend to use the term “innovation” more, since it does not refer to the cognitive process.

a new trick

However, captive animals can be subjected to new problems under controlled conditions. At the Makapuu Ocean Center in Hawaii, scientist Karen Pryor conducted a famous experiment in the 1960s called “the creative proposal”. The first study subject was a narrow-snouted dolphin named malia, who was used to performing different tricks in front of the public. In her training sessions, she Karen would give a reward to malia every time you performed a behavior correctly.

From a certain point on, the researcher began to reward the dolphin only the first time it did one of the tricks during the session, but not if it repeated it. When malia exhausted the entire repertoire, began to show signs of frustration at not being able to get more rewards. However, on the morning of the fourth day, she seemed to understand spontaneously what was going on. Suddenly, she turned to pick up speed, rolled onto her back, and skidded across the surface as if she were sailing. She had invented a new trick. Since then, malia it continued to generate new behaviors endlessly.

Other researchers have been inspired by Karen’s method for eliciting creative behavior in animals. Louis M. Heman, a professor at the University of Hawaii, trained several dolphins so that, when faced with the create gesture, they would respond by making a new behavior. He even, later, he managed to ask two dolphins to generate tricks for the first time in a coordinated manner. These examples show not only that dolphins can be creative, but also that they seem to understand the concept of novelty.

