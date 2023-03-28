A parrot has managed to solve a murder case in India. He was the only witness to the death of his mistress and her dog. The talking bird revealed the name of one of the two perpetrators to the woman’s husband. When the two suspects were questioned by the police afterwards, they confessed. The judge in the northern city of Agra has sentenced them to life imprisonment.
#Parrot #witnesses #murder #talks #perpetrators #gallows #Indian #men #life #sentences
