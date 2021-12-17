Have you ever seen a parrot playing hide and seek with the cat? The skit that appeared on YouTube, published by the cute and funny video channel ViralHog, really won everyone over, with a video that went viral in a short time. The protagonists are a bird who is at home and a cat who is outside the window. And the two together have fun like crazy.

Oscar is a parrot who loves to play. She is two years old and lives in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand with her family. The video that portrays him as the protagonist in a hilarious skit, on an otherwise boring afternoon, dates back to March 2019.

Oscar was at the window. When suddenly in front of the glass, in the external part of the house, a cat appeared. Maybe that of the neighbor, maybe they know each other or maybe they don’t. The beauty is that the two have started playing hide and seek. Even if the cat did not understand the game well.

In the video we see the parrot playing by crouching behind the window to disappear. Then reappear at the sound of “Found”. The cat watches him and can’t wait for it to reappear in front of him.

The cat would probably have preferred to play catch or guard and thieves, with him in the role of the guard and the bird in those of the thief to be caught. But there was a window between them and, despite the feline’s sulking, he had to make do.

The video shared on YouTube, by the ViralHog portal, which often gives us pearls of this thickness, has been viewed by more than 7 million people.

All wondering what the frustration of the cat that can’t catch the bird might be.