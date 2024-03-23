WITH VIDEOHe doesn't talk, but the very old parrot Koko (84) can still make sounds the best. Despite his special age, he is still a cheerful part of the parrot household of Ashvin Ghisyawan (42). The elderly Amazon parrot is also popular on the internet: together with his friends, he already has more than 70,000 followers.
Job Oldegbers
Latest update:
20:47
