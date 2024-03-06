Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Parrot disease can cause pneumonia. And ornithosis is on the rise. The disease is transmitted to humans by birds.

Geneva – In Germany and other European countries, more people than usual have been infected with ornithosis. A parrot disease transmitted by birds. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the number of cases has increased significantly since November and December last year. There were four deaths in Denmark and one person died in the Netherlands.

The infectious disease is caused by the bacterium Chlamydophila psittaci. Pathogens are found primarily in parrots, pigeons, seagulls and other birds. The infection is transmitted through direct contact with infected animals or by inhaling fecal dust, for example when cleaning cages. According to the WHO, people who work with animals in pet shops, veterinary practices or poultry factories are often affected.

Parrot disease is transmitted from birds to humans. © Jens Wolf/picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb

Symptoms of parrot disease are similar to those of the flu

According to the US health authority CDC, transmission from person to person is possible, but extremely rare. The Illness is reportable in Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Infected people often report flu-like symptoms, but can then develop severe pneumonia.

In addition to Germany, according to the WHO, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands also reported an increase in cases. The countries have increased their surveillance measures. The WHO is looking at the health-Risks for people are currently low. Significantly more dangerous: measles, which is spreading rapidly in Austria.

Five cases of parrot disease in Germany since December 2023

Five confirmed cases were reported in Germany in December, and there were 14 in 2023 as a whole, according to the WHO. This year, five more confirmed cases had been added by February 20th. There was an accumulation around Hanover throughout the year. 16 of those affected were treated in hospital. None of them said they had come into contact with wild birds; a quarter had pets such as pigeons, parrots or chickens. Meanwhile, the number of cases of scabies in Germany is also increasing.

A total of 23 confirmed cases were reported in Denmark from the end of December to February 27th, and 21 in the Netherlands from the end of December to February 29th. Four infected people died in Denmark and one in the Netherlands. (dpa)