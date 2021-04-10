The Colsanitas Cup in Bogotá, a WTA 250, was left without Spanish women this Friday after the defeats of Nuria Parrizas and Lara Arruebarrena in the singles box, and Aliona Bolsava in the doubles as a pair of the Australian Sharma.

Parrizas started well in her match against Tomova, but could not stop the comeback of the 26-year-old Bulgarian and 146th in the world, who won 5-7, 6-2 and 6-4. Nuria, a 29-year-old 171st from Granada, was brave in the third set when with 5-1 against she cut to 5-4, but her reaction could reach that point.

Arruabarreba, meanwhile, deflated after an intense week in which he shone in the preview with two wins without losing a game, and kept the level in the first two games of the main draw. Against Tan (French and 190th in the standings), she had clear options to equalize the match in the second set, but she threw it from a 4-2 to a 6-4 final. Parrizas rises 13 positions in the ranking, to 158, the best of his career, while Arruabarrena drops 14, to 181.

Bolsava was close to getting into the doubles final, but France’s Lechemia and American Neel rallied to win by a tight 5-7, 7-5 and 10-8.

Results, table and calendar.