There is strong commotion in Chili after meeting a alleged case of parricide that occurred at dawn this Thursday in the Las Condes neighborhood, in Santiago, the capital of the country.

According to information from the Police Homicide Squad, a 47-year-old woman – who reportedly suffered from depression – murdered her three children aged 11, 12 and 14 and subsequently took his own life.

The brutal discovery of the bodies



According to the local newspaper El Mercurio, the children’s father discovered the bodies when he arrived at the residence around 1 in the morning of this Thursday.

“The father would have made emergency calls to both the Carabineros and the Investigative Police (PDI), and when he did not receive a response, he decided to go to a municipal security base that is located in the vicinity of this sector, where he reported the occurrence of these events and requires the presence of the Carabineros,” said Commander Gerardo Aravena, of the Santiago Andes Prefecture.

The first information indicates that the man found two of the bodies of the minors in a room of the apartment, while the third body remained in another part of the family residence.

The subject also found his wife, who at that time still had vital signs. Despite efforts to revive her, the woman also died. in the place.

“Her wife was with some vital signs, trying to revive her, but unfortunately, despite the fact that she required help from some neighbors in this process, she lost her life,” Aravena said.

The Mercury stated that the minors had multiple stab wounds, specifically on the chest and stomach.

Óscar Alvarado, head of the Metropolitan Homicide Brigade, indicated that the case would be a triple parricide with a sharp weapon and a subsequent suicide with the same weapon.

A sharp weapon was found at the scene.

What is known about the family



According to sources consulted by the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, the woman was identified as Begoña and the father of the minors as Francisco. She was a 47-year-old commercial engineer. The man, for his part, is 48 years old and is dedicated to photography.

The couple had married in 2005.

According to local radio ADN, the eldest son – 14 years old – had Down syndrome. The other two children, a boy and a girl, were in sixth and fifth grade, respectively.

Relatives told La Tercera that the couple was not facing any divorce proceedings. There were also, according to the police, no complaints of abuse or any type of violence within the home.

When he came down he was doing badly, with a face that he didn’t know what had happened

“You saw a normal marriage, the little children on Saturday went out to play, to run,” the building’s concierge told the local press.

The woman also narrated that the father of the minors arrived happy from work and after discovering the atrocious scene in the apartment, he went down to the street in search of help.

“When he arrived he was happy, like every day, ‘hello, hello’. And then when he came down he was bad, with a face that he did not know what had happened, ”he said, according to La Tercera.

Relatives of the victims pointed out that the mother of the minors suffered from depression. Apparently, the woman would have sent a message to the children’s father before the murder.

Other media speak of farewell letters found inside the apartment, although the authorities have not confirmed that information.

The case is already being investigated by the Eastern Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office and the father will be questioned as a witness. “We have not been able to speak with him given the state they are in after the discovery,” police said.

The mayoress of Las Condes, Daniela Peñaloza, also spoke on her X account (formerly Twitter) and promised psychological support for the family and neighbors of the victims.

“The terrible situation known during the last hours in our commune fills us with pain. Today I met with the Carabineros, PDI, and with the municipal security team to coordinate and accompany the delivery of psychological support to the family, neighbors, inspectors and school, ”he wrote.

