“After the Covid pandemic, hesitancy towards vaccines has increased even among cancer patients. There is a tiredness on this issue, understandable because the population has been called to carry out a series of vaccinations. Now is the time to resume dialogue with the categories most at risk. We must work to increase vaccination knowledge and awareness among vulnerable subjects, through information in the medical and specialist fields, but above all in the community. It is necessary to transmit adequate information regarding the possibility of protection, enhancing the advantages of vaccination compared to what may instead be the disadvantages of a population which, if not immunised, can have serious consequences”. This was said by Roberto Parrella, director of the complex operational unit for respiratory infectious diseases at Cotugno Hospital in Naples, president of Simit (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases), in his speech at the conference 'Vaccination protection in fragile and at-risk patients. Focus on cancer patients', today at the Ministry of Health.

Above all, “immunosuppressed and oncology patients”, he underlined, are patients “particularly at risk of developing serious, severe diseases, which today we can prevent through the vaccination schemes we have available against pneumococcus, Herpes zoster”, respiratory syncytial virus “RSV, meningococcal, without ever neglecting the classic seasonal flu or anti-Covid”.