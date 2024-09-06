Parral.- According to records from the National Meteorological Service, the city of Parral recorded 61 millimeters of rainwater as part of the precipitation of the last few hours, being the largest capture in the entire state.

After Parral comes Villa Ocampo, in third place, Coronado and the state capital, Chihuahua.

Meanwhile, local Civil Protection reported that the persistence of rain over the last three days has allowed water to be collected at the Parral Dam, which on Friday morning was at 60 percent of its capacity.

This was reported by the Parral Local Civil Protection Unit, which highlights the possibility of 50 percent rain for this Friday, with an estimated accumulation of at least 5 millimeters. Cloudy skies are expected, with temperatures ranging between a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15, in addition to gusts of wind from the east that could reach 35 kilometers per hour.

Statewide, the forecast indicates showers that could reduce visibility, cause flooding, landslides and puddles, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. Extreme caution is recommended, especially if traveling by road.

The local population was called upon to avoid crossing or travelling on the Parral River Road in the presence of rain. The potential for rain remains high in the region, so caution is urged.