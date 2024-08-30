Parral.- The Parral municipal employee, Margot Imperial, her friend Yanina Aurora Payán Sotelo and the latter’s boyfriend, have been missing for a year and so far there is no trace that could lead to finding them. In fact, there is a reward of 200 thousand pesos for anyone who provides information and so far there has been no progress in the case.

Missing along with both women is Armando Durán Meléndez, boyfriend of Yanina Aurora Payán Sotelo alias, “La Morena” who disappeared on the weekend of August 26, while the absence of this young man was reported a day earlier.

It was revealed that both women were traveling by car to Madera to meet “La Morena’s” boyfriend and since then nothing has been heard of these three people.

On the day of their disappearance they were traveling in a black Hyundai Elantra, which has also not been located.

The State Attorney General’s Office issued a reward of 200 thousand pesos for anyone who provides reliable information on Margot’s whereabouts, but still, there has been no progress in this regard, since she has not been located.

The case took an even more tragic turn a few weeks ago due to the death of Margot Imperial’s son, the young musician Froylan Imperial, in an accident on the river road.