For decades, obtaining a driver’s license for the first time in the City of Buenos Aires was synonymous with going to perform the practical test on the Parque Roca track. Or, for its members, in the Argentine Automobile Club. From now on, these will not be the only alternatives. A third headquarters are added with a track in Costanera Norte: Parque Extremo.

The new property is located in avenida Rafael Obligado 6151, in front of the north head of the Aeroparque. It is prepared to take the test to drivers of both cars and motorcycles.

In the Buenos Aires government they estimate that will receive around 1,600 neighbors per month who want to obtain their license for the first time or expand the one they already have to another category.

Like what happens with the track of the Central Headquarters of Driver Qualification, located in Coronel Roca 5252 avenue, to that of Extreme Park it is accessed only with a previous turn. In this way, crowds are avoided in times of pandemic.

In the Buenos Aires government they estimate that in the new Parque Extremo track, in Costanera, some 1,600 people per day will be able to give their practical exam for the license. Photo GCBA

The turns for the tracks are awarded to applicants who have already passed the psychophysical and theoretical exams.

The Buenos Aires authorities explain that the Costanera Norte track will take place the same practical driving assessment than in the Roca estate. In other words, there is no difference between the venues: the test is not more or less demanding in one than in another.



In Extreme Park the same tests are taken as in Roca, such as the parking lot. Photo GCBA

Through the General Directorate of Buenos Aires Driver Qualification, Some 320,000 renewal procedures and another 80,000 grant procedures are carried out in the City. driver’s licenses per year.

“The new track allows us decentralize the granting and extensions of driver’s licenses that we offer at the Roca Headquarters ”, explains Facundo Carrillo, secretary of Citizen Attention and Community Management of the City and official in charge of the area.



The ramp on which clutch retention is tested in Extreme Park. Photo GCBA

The plan is that the headquarters “Parque Extremo”, which will begin to function in a staggered manner, will absorb 10% of the offer of available shifts to take the practical exam.

“The Costanera Norte track is already in operation and now those who have to manage the driving record have one option in the south and one in the north. This will avoid displacements from one end of the City to another ”, affirms Felipe Miguel, the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff.



Zig zag driving – no cone to knock over. Photo GCBA

What is the practical exam?

The practical evaluation to obtain the driver’s license is the same in all the venues and, among others, requires demonstrate the following skills:

Parking in no more than three maneuvers. There are up to two opportunities to achieve this.

Clutch retention. You have to stop on a hill and resume driving without the car backing up or turning off the engine.

Reverse. Reverse driving control and fluidity are tested, looking only through the rear-view mirrors.

Zigzag advance. You have to drive avoiding cones, without knocking them down.

U-turns. Maneuvers must be made in tight spaces.

Respect for the rules. The examiner makes sure that the applicant does not invade the bicycle lanes and that he travels through roundabouts and railroad crossings properly.

If the driver is approved, he receives the physical card of his license at the moment.



The same tests are taken in all the examination tracks to obtain the record or expand the category. Photo GCBA

How to start the license process

The process of granting or extending a driver’s license begins online, through the website of the City Government. directly on the website of the City.

From there you can get a shift at the Central Headquarters for Driver Qualification (known as Roca), the Automobile Club Argentino or the communal headquarters 13, 14 and 15, to performr the psychophysical test and the theoretical exam. Once both were approved, you can access the shift for the practical driving test.

To do license renewal that are outside the extension issued by the City, Buenos Aires residents can approach community headquarters 12 and 13. The two-year extension includes registrations that expired from February 15, 2020 to December 31, 2021. Those that were no longer valid between those dates should not be renewed.



Only after passing the psychophysical test and the theoretical exam can you get a turn for the exam track. Photo GCBA

People who need the reprint of their licenses with the new validity extended for two years, must request it through the official website.

The categories of driver’s licenses

Category A . 2-wheel motor vehicles:

A.1 Two-wheeled motor vehicles up to 50 cc displacement. It can be processed from the age of 16.

A.2.1 Two-wheeled motorcycles of more than 50 cc and up to 150 cc of displacement. It can be processed from the age of 17.

A.2.2 Two-wheel motorcycles of more than 150 cc and up to 300 cc of displacement. Those under 21 years of age must prove that they have had a qualification for 2 years in class A.2.1.

A.3 Two-wheeled motor vehicles with a displacement of more than 300 cc. Those under 21 years of age must prove that they have had a qualification for 2 years in class A.2.2.

Category B. Private cars:

B.1 Cars, trucks and utility vehicles up to 3,500 kg. of weight. It can be processed from the age of 17.

B.2 Cars, trucks and utility vehicles up to 3,500 kg. of weight, with a trailer of up to 750 kg. weight, or non-motorized motorhome. Must prove one year seniority in class B1.

Category D – Passenger transport

D.1 Transport vehicles up to 4 passengers, excluding the driver. Includes Class B.1. You must prove one year seniority in class B1 and be older than 21 to obtain it for the first time.

Category F – Adapted vehicles

F Vehicles specially adapted for people with special needs. They will be evaluated by a technical board with the vehicle that has the adaptations and / or special equipment necessary and compatible with the administrator’s disability.

