The Coast park it started working again last Friday. In fact, only the sector of its aquatic games, which is not little. The Tigre attractions center was closed 11 months due to the pandemic. And it was likely that it would never open again: its previous owners wanted to go bankrupt and asked the Justice to call a bankruptcy for their large debts.

There work more than 500 people who made, even during the strictest quarantine, several demonstrations to guarantee their jobs. The answer seems to have come from the hand of politics: it was with a businessman who is an expert in buying companies heavily in debt, in deficit and on the verge of bankruptcy.

Act of reopening of the Parque de la Costa.

The bold investor is called Marcelo Fígoli, well known in the music production business, but much more in the political environment. Apparently, he made a lot of money putting together recitals, enough to buy several media, almost all with multi-million dollar debts. Thus, he stayed with Rock & Pop, Rivadavia, Splendid (La990), Colonia and the Noticias Argentinas agency. A curious fact: Live Shows, the company name of Marcelo Figoli’s Fénix company (which brought Shakira, Daddy Yankee, Rod Stewart and the latest Roger Federer exhibition), among others), is in call of creditors.

“Now I come to rescue the Parque de la Costa that accumulates a debt close to the $ 1 billion“wrote the journalist Damián Kantor. Still, Fígoli advanced. And the political support was remarkable: as an event with rock stars, this Wednesday he managed to get on the stage of the reopening of the amusement park together with the Governor Axel Kicillof, the head of Deputies Sergio Massa, the Minister of Tourism Matias Lammens. “In the park there were more politicians than visitors,” joked one of the workers who was not quite surprised by the number of advisers, secretaries and press workers who accompanied the officials.

“It is true that this is not Technopolis but do not look for anything strangeHere, there was a bridge to get someone to come and put money down and keep the more than 500 jobs. And it was achieved. That’s why we came to the reopening, “the chief adviser of one of them argued angrily. Tickets cost $ 1,350 at the box office and $ 1,100 in advance on the web.

Aquafan reopening act

“The business is unviable,” declared its owners in November as they despaired of saving the space from bankruptcy. Finally, after weeks of uncertainty and negotiations, the picture turned 180 °. The weekend reopened with one of its main attractions: the Aquafan property, sector of pools, slides and water games.

Since February 13, during the long weekend, Parque de la Costa once again received tourists, families and neighbors from Tigre and other places of the GBA. Were about 6 thousand visitors that concurred, with adapted protocols to avoid coronavirus infections.

The Parque de la Costa reopened with a sanitary protocol and capacity limit.

With distance, turns to enter and sanitary controls, the aquatic space enabled its pools with artificial waves, lthe children’s area, the relaxation area and the games of imposing heights. Admission is $ 1,350 at the door and $ 1,100 in advance.

Access to the solarium, restaurants, gift shops and changing rooms. “We are very happy to resume activity to continue carrying out our mission of providing fun for the whole family. We have started the tasks of set-up and maintenance of our parks, given the current situation of the pandemic, developing activity protocols based on the norms suggested by the world parks organization and considered in each case the provisions established by the National, Provincial and Municipal organisms “, explained Walter Alvarez, General Manager of Parque De La Costa.

Mobilization of the workers of the Parque de la Costa, during the month of November.

The reopening occurred within the framework of a change of administration in the place. At the end of January Marcelo Figoli -entrepreneur of the show- became the new owner of the entertainment center. A firm that created the necessary conditions to rescape the complex and guarantee the more than 500 jobs who were at risk.

“The acquisition of the Park is one more step in our commitment to continue investing in Argentina, providing it with more and better entertainment and show options,” declared the new head of Fénix Entertainment and Rock & Pop, who took over the property. when he accumulated a debt for an amount close to $ 1,000 million.

The operation was carried out after two months of joint work with the government of the Province of Buenos Aires, the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation and the Deliberative Council of Tigre.

Since then the objective has always been the same: to advance with the prompt opening of the water park – and thus take advantage of the hot days that remain in February and early March – and then continue with the rest of the property.

According to Clarín, the park will reopen completely between the end of next month and the beginning of April. But the water ride, one of the largest in the province of Buenos Aires, has already been made available to the public (with the exception of rainy or stormy days, as always happened on the premises).

Tigre residents and tourists from different parts took advantage of the games at Parque de la Costa

The history of Parque de la Costa

The place was inaugurated in 1997 in conjunction with the Tren de la Costa in a 14-hectare property located in the Municipality of Tigre. He was part of a mega-venture promoted by Sociedad Comercial del Plata, which at that time was managed by businessman Santiago Soldati. Many considered it the successor to Ital Park, the amusement park closed in the 1990s.

Although since its opening it used to receive about 800,000 visitors per year, in 2015 a stage began that triggered the current crisis in the place: it stopped generating profits and in 2019 it presented a balance with a red of US $ 270.7 million.

The situation worsened with the closure of the space due to the coronavirus pandemic and its income at 0. With debts that accumulated 30 million dollars, they opened the call for creditors.

The historic entrance to Parque de la Costa.

Last year, Massa and Kicillof promoted measures in the Buenos Aires Legislature and in the Deliberative Council of Tigre to avoid a definitive closure of the complex and maintain its 500 jobs.

With the aim of encouraging new investors, the initiative exempted Parque de la Costa from paying taxes on Gross Income and Real Estate for two years and in Tigre a municipal ordinance was promoted that forgives the debts for municipal taxes on the property and exempts to the park of the payment of that tax during 2021.

Finally, Marcelo Figoli took over the reins of the establishment and let it be known that he will seek to make the Park one of the most important at the regional level, with a projection of visitors of between 1.2 and 1.5 million per year.

