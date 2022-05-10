Gabriele Parpiglia and the cover of his book “The whole war from A to Z”

“The whole war from A to Z”, explained to children: on affaritaliani the book by Gabriele Parpiglia on the conflict in Ukraine

Considered among the ten most influential journalists in our country (there are 900 thousand followers who follow him constantly on his social networks) Gabriele Parpiglia is known above all in the world of “people”, he has always told about the life of others but never his own. Reserved and apparently suspicious, over the years it has proven to be able to distinguish itself in an environment that is not exactly so easy.

At just 18 he moved from Reggio Calabria to Milan where, during his university studies, he began his career as a journalist. “I left with nothing, I only had a suitcase and 70,000 lire,” she says. One thing was certain, his talent. The same one that allowed him to establish himself and to take, over time, new paths.

In fact today Gabriel and also TV host And author of major programs such as the “Maurizio Costanzo Show” And “Very true”, as well as right arm of Alfonso Signorini. Always passionate about books, he counts among his “Formentera 14” and “#Laporta del cuore”, novels very different from his latest work.

On May 3, 2022, “All the war from A to Z” explained to children (illustrated with their drawings) was published. Written together with Clarissa Bellinello, interested in the history and civilization of the East and the Middle East, and with the cover entrusted to Ankita Guptacreative director, the book tells in simple language the war between Ukraine and Russia that exploded on February 24, 2022.

The SwipeNFT Italia publishing house publishes it in digital version, giving the possibility to those who buy it to win the work and thus become the owner of the rights through the NFT, unique pieces that cannot be replicated or replaced and that are created exclusively for Internet.

How did the path that gave life to the book begin?

“I spent the first twenty-five days of the war watching all the documentaries about Putin, reading books about Zelensky and Ukraine. When they blocked social media in those countries, I realized that many people in Ukraine were they followed on my page and took news from me. In my specific case I saw an increase in those who followed me on my Instagram page and from that moment I realized that I had to inform and do charity. The Unicef ​​Association noticed me and from that moment on I started helping families and children who are victims of war “.

A book enriched by 53 drawings.

“Many Ukrainian mothers sent me drawings of how their children saw the war, as if it were a cry for help and many asked me to publish them. So I decided to give life to this e-book, the proceeds of which will be donated to the most needy “.

In your career as a journalist and author you were never dedicated to the little ones, what happened?

“I was struck by a video that reproduced the scene of a little girl running towards her father General, during a parade in Ukraine. In the background, Tom Odell’s song” Another Love “, my favorite. I just remember crying a lot, a pain difficult to describe that has certainly brought me closer to their world. “

What are your plans for this book?

“It will be told and explained in schools all over Italy. I will start with a tour from Puglia and I will not only talk about the war, but also about my role as a journalist. In fact, there are many students who follow me and who would like to take up this profession when they grow up. “

But Gabriele, unstoppable and always in turmoil with new and unique ideas, certainly did not stop there. After months of silence, a few days ago he made official the arrival of a docu-series of which he is the Producer. It is inspired by one of the most followed Italian news events, that of Wanna Marchi and his daughter Stefania Nobile, the two TV salespeople who, after paying their debt with justice for scam and fraudulent bankruptcy, have returned to a new life. Produced in collaboration with Freemantle, it will air on Netflix in September 2022.

“It’s a job of mine that I started in 2016 and on which I worked hard on my own. I knew that sooner or later my name would also reach the American giant. I had therefore carried out three projects with exclusive news stories because in recent years I had made I realize that the platform was turning to this genre. So, among many difficulties, I found those who listened to me and those who viewed my work, but without finding feedback “.

So you gave it up?

“Absolutely not. In fact, shortly thereafter I was contacted by the British company Freemantle, which deals with television production and distribution, asking me to collaborate with them on the project on the story”.

What was the reaction of the two protagonists?

“Initially they did not want to be part of it precisely so as not to relive the story that sentenced them to 9 years in prison. Later they decided to get naked and today I thank them. The docu-series does not want to be an exaltation of the myth and it is not was created to favor them or to diminish them, it will simply be the viewer who draws the right conclusion “.

How did you manage to shoot?

“The shots were shot at night and in really absurd situations for at least a year and a half. All in absolute silence, we certainly couldn’t reveal anything. We did it.”

And now are you already thinking about your next goal?

“Of course, to make sure that you can share an opportunity with someone. I swore to myself to help those who deserve, this is my dream. I have already had more than I could wish for and for this I thank those who believed in me . My mantra today is a phrase from Enzo Ferrari: never do good if you are not ready for ingratitude. I do not reveal new projects otherwise I would see an increase in exploding livers around “, he smiles.

