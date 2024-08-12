A telephone call this morning between the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. The news was reported in a note from the Vatican press office: “The Cardinal, in addition to congratulating the President on the beginning of his mandate and discussing issues of mutual interest, expressed the Holy See’s serious concern for what is happening in the Middle East, reiterating the need to avoid in any way the spread of the very serious conflict in progress and preferring instead dialogue, negotiation and peace”.

According to the official Iranian agency Irna, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran “reserves the right to defend itself” and “respond to any act of aggression in accordance with all international norms and laws”.

In the phone call, IRNA reports, the Iranian president “condemned the brutal killing of women and children in Gaza by the Israeli regime” and denounced the “cowardly killing” of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran on July 31.

Pezeshkian said it was a violation of “all humanitarian and legal principles”. “According to all international norms and regulations, the right to self-defense and to respond to the aggressor is reserved for any country that has suffered aggression,” said the Iranian president, who took office a few hours before Haniyeh’s killing. Pezeshkian, IRNA writes, however, reaffirmed “Iran’s commitment to avoiding war and promoting peace and security globally”.

Tajani hears Iranian minister: “Avoid reactions that fuel conflict”

Today there was also a phone call between the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, and his Iranian counterpart. “Long phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister” Ali Bagheri, to whom, Tajani writes on X, “I asked for moderation and a constructive approach: now is the time to avoid reactions that fuel the conflict in the region, jeopardizing the work for the ceasefire in Gaza. Stop sacrificing the lives of innocent civilians”.